Edition:
United States

Forterra PLC (FORT.L)

FORT.L on London Stock Exchange

300.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.75 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
300.00
Open
297.50
Day's High
303.75
Day's Low
297.25
Volume
545,807
Avg. Vol
609,969
52-wk High
307.48
52-wk Low
165.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.70 1.70 1.70 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 321.33 326.00 307.30 291.33
Year Ending Dec-18 9 347.63 363.00 319.40 304.65
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 23.53 24.21 22.74 20.79
Year Ending Dec-18 10 26.00 27.20 24.90 22.61
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 21.79 26.10 17.48 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 321.33 321.33 321.33 320.33 291.33
Year Ending Dec-18 347.63 347.63 347.63 347.63 304.65
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 23.53 23.53 23.53 23.58 20.79
Year Ending Dec-18 26.00 26.00 26.00 25.99 22.61

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Forterra PLC News

» More FORT.L News