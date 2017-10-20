Eiffage SA (FOUG.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 4,064.00 4,064.00 4,064.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 17 14,749.90 15,002.00 14,374.00 14,038.80 Year Ending Dec-18 17 15,222.80 15,653.00 14,625.00 14,319.10 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 18 5.04 5.44 4.49 4.73 Year Ending Dec-18 18 5.84 6.50 5.03 5.46 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 15.93 18.90 11.60 16.15