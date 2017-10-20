Edition:
Eiffage SA (FOUG.PA)

FOUG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

89.96EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.90 (+2.16%)
Prev Close
€88.06
Open
€88.50
Day's High
€89.98
Day's Low
€88.42
Volume
513,548
Avg. Vol
274,585
52-wk High
€89.98
52-wk Low
€60.08

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 9 9 9
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.47 2.47 2.47

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 4,064.00 4,064.00 4,064.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17 14,749.90 15,002.00 14,374.00 14,038.80
Year Ending Dec-18 17 15,222.80 15,653.00 14,625.00 14,319.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 5.04 5.44 4.49 4.73
Year Ending Dec-18 18 5.84 6.50 5.03 5.46
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 15.93 18.90 11.60 16.15

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 2,715.11 3,581.00 865.89 31.89
Quarter Ending Sep-11 3,498.20 3,513.00 14.80 0.42
Quarter Ending Mar-11 3,182.50 2,988.00 194.50 6.11

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4,064.00 4,064.00 4,064.00 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 14,749.90 14,714.30 14,688.90 14,435.70 14,038.80
Year Ending Dec-18 15,222.80 15,168.30 15,124.00 14,838.30 14,319.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.04 5.02 5.01 4.88 4.73
Year Ending Dec-18 5.84 5.82 5.80 5.67 5.46

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 3 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

