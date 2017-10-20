FirstRand Ltd (FSRJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 8 85,024.90 85,695.10 84,274.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 8 91,600.90 97,848.00 89,929.40 90,920.80 Year Ending Jun-19 8 98,628.70 104,280.00 96,660.50 100,541.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 11 436.05 445.00 430.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 11 463.19 501.00 446.00 468.35 Year Ending Jun-19 11 498.98 519.00 471.00 516.69 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.82 10.50 7.15 8.96