Edition:
United States

FirstRand Ltd (FSRJ.J)

FSRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,319.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-76.00 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
5,395.00
Open
5,436.00
Day's High
5,444.00
Day's Low
5,279.00
Volume
8,473,687
Avg. Vol
11,294,152
52-wk High
5,760.00
52-wk Low
4,325.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- June 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 3 3
(3) HOLD 9 10 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.82 2.83 2.58 2.58

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 8 85,024.90 85,695.10 84,274.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 8 91,600.90 97,848.00 89,929.40 90,920.80
Year Ending Jun-19 8 98,628.70 104,280.00 96,660.50 100,541.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 11 436.05 445.00 430.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 11 463.19 501.00 446.00 468.35
Year Ending Jun-19 11 498.98 519.00 471.00 516.69
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.82 10.50 7.15 8.96

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 85,024.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 91,600.90 92,185.10 91,948.30 91,806.00 90,920.80
Year Ending Jun-19 98,628.70 99,420.50 99,186.90 100,292.00 100,541.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 436.05 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 463.19 465.61 464.83 464.55 468.35
Year Ending Jun-19 498.98 501.38 500.65 507.85 516.69

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 1 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Jun-19 1 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

FirstRand Ltd News

» More FSRJ.J News