Future Consumer Ltd (FTRE.NS)
FTRE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
60.60INR
19 Oct 2017
60.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.65 (-1.06%)
Rs-0.65 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs61.25
Rs61.25
Open
Rs61.45
Rs61.45
Day's High
Rs61.90
Rs61.90
Day's Low
Rs60.15
Rs60.15
Volume
1,969,858
1,969,858
Avg. Vol
8,255,412
8,255,412
52-wk High
Rs69.75
Rs69.75
52-wk Low
Rs18.05
Rs18.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings