Edition:
United States

Future Enterprises Ltd (FURE.NS)

FURE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

49.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.65 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs49.10
Open
Rs50.40
Day's High
Rs50.60
Day's Low
Rs49.10
Volume
345,969
Avg. Vol
2,223,715
52-wk High
Rs62.20
52-wk Low
Rs14.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 28,668.90 28,468.40 200.49 0.70
Quarter Ending Mar-15 26,041.00 27,397.60 1,356.60 5.21
Quarter Ending Dec-14 24,896.50 26,160.30 1,263.80 5.08
Quarter Ending Dec-12 31,606.10 32,058.00 451.86 1.43
Quarter Ending Sep-12 30,853.00 35,428.40 4,575.40 14.83

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Future Enterprises Ltd News

» More FURE.NS News