Gabriel India Ltd (GABR.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 5 15,364.80 15,695.00 15,229.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 17,424.10 17,993.00 16,820.40 18,816.00 Year Ending Mar-19 3 19,654.60 20,726.00 18,670.70 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 5 5.75 5.90 5.53 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 6.81 7.30 6.34 7.40 Year Ending Mar-19 3 8.10 8.70 7.19 --