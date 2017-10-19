Edition:
United States

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (GAME.NS)

GAME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

164.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.65 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs162.65
Open
Rs163.00
Day's High
Rs166.45
Day's Low
Rs159.30
Volume
46,748
Avg. Vol
123,776
52-wk High
Rs178.90
52-wk Low
Rs75.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-12 25,820.00 10,282.60 15,537.44 60.18
Quarter Ending Sep-11 4,621.03 4,761.84 140.81 3.05
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 1.72 -0.13 1.85 107.56

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd News

» More GAME.NS News