General Electric Co (GE.N)

GE.N on New York Stock Exchange

23.83USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.25 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
$23.58
Open
$22.25
Day's High
$23.84
Day's Low
$22.11
Volume
31,279,029
Avg. Vol
10,289,925
52-wk High
$32.38
52-wk Low
$22.11

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.54 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.41 2.41 2.41 2.41

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 10 35,530.50 36,952.00 32,868.00 37,081.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 30,353.50 30,525.00 30,196.60 --
Year Ending Dec-17 12 124,986.00 128,454.00 118,958.00 124,578.00
Year Ending Dec-18 12 128,851.00 135,448.00 121,415.00 129,433.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 13 0.54 0.62 0.43 0.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 0.31 0.33 0.30 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17 1.54 1.65 1.40 1.69
Year Ending Dec-18 15 1.62 1.75 1.23 1.96
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 9.32 15.00 4.27 12.37

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 32,556.40 33,472.00 915.61 2.81
Quarter Ending Jun-17 29,015.30 29,558.00 542.72 1.87
Quarter Ending Mar-17 26,405.10 27,660.00 1,254.94 4.75
Quarter Ending Dec-16 33,630.10 33,088.00 542.10 1.61
Quarter Ending Sep-16 29,636.40 29,266.00 370.36 1.25
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 0.49 0.45 0.04 8.76
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.25 0.28 0.03 12.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.18 0.21 0.03 19.59
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.46 0.46 0.00 0.02
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.30 0.32 0.02 6.70

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 35,530.50 35,791.30 36,106.70 35,968.10 37,081.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 30,353.50 30,639.70 30,900.70 31,088.60 --
Year Ending Dec-17 124,986.00 125,192.00 125,825.00 125,806.00 124,578.00
Year Ending Dec-18 128,851.00 129,290.00 130,417.00 129,937.00 129,433.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.54 0.54 0.57 0.57 0.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.31 0.32 0.32 0.32 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.54 1.54 1.56 1.57 1.69
Year Ending Dec-18 1.62 1.63 1.69 1.70 1.96

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 2 0 7
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 1 8
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 1 8
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 5
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 6
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 0 8

Earnings vs. Estimates

