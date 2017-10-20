General Electric Co (GE.N)
GE.N on New York Stock Exchange
23.83USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.25 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
$23.58
Open
$22.25
Day's High
$23.84
Day's Low
$22.11
Volume
31,279,029
Avg. Vol
10,289,925
52-wk High
$32.38
52-wk Low
$22.11
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.54
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.41
|2.41
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|10
|35,530.50
|36,952.00
|32,868.00
|37,081.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|30,353.50
|30,525.00
|30,196.60
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|124,986.00
|128,454.00
|118,958.00
|124,578.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|128,851.00
|135,448.00
|121,415.00
|129,433.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|13
|0.54
|0.62
|0.43
|0.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4
|0.31
|0.33
|0.30
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|1.54
|1.65
|1.40
|1.69
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|1.62
|1.75
|1.23
|1.96
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|9.32
|15.00
|4.27
|12.37
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|32,556.40
|33,472.00
|915.61
|2.81
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|29,015.30
|29,558.00
|542.72
|1.87
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|26,405.10
|27,660.00
|1,254.94
|4.75
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|33,630.10
|33,088.00
|542.10
|1.61
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|29,636.40
|29,266.00
|370.36
|1.25
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0.49
|0.45
|0.04
|8.76
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.25
|0.28
|0.03
|12.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.18
|0.21
|0.03
|19.59
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.46
|0.46
|0.00
|0.02
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.30
|0.32
|0.02
|6.70
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|35,530.50
|35,791.30
|36,106.70
|35,968.10
|37,081.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|30,353.50
|30,639.70
|30,900.70
|31,088.60
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|124,986.00
|125,192.00
|125,825.00
|125,806.00
|124,578.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|128,851.00
|129,290.00
|130,417.00
|129,937.00
|129,433.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.54
|0.54
|0.57
|0.57
|0.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.31
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.54
|1.54
|1.56
|1.57
|1.69
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.62
|1.63
|1.69
|1.70
|1.96
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|0
|7
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|1
|8
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|3
|1
|8
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|2
|0
|8
- GE vows $20 billion asset sales, 'sweeping change' as profit falls |
- For GE and its shareholders, a lost decade and a half
- UPDATE 7-GE vows $20 bln asset sales, 'sweeping change' as profit falls
- GRAPHIC-For GE and its shareholders, a lost decade and a half
- GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. tax plan hopes boost stocks, dollar