Edition:
United States

Rallye SA (GENC.PA)

GENC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

15.71EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
€15.70
Open
€15.76
Day's High
€15.77
Day's Low
€15.61
Volume
25,890
Avg. Vol
80,093
52-wk High
€22.69
52-wk Low
€14.82

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 4 4
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.80 3.80 3.86 3.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 42,918.20 46,560.00 38,800.00 44,537.50
Year Ending Dec-18 2 41,087.00 42,302.00 39,872.00 45,454.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1.35 1.64 1.00 3.64
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2.75 2.75 2.75 4.13
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 41.30 41.30 41.30 39.03

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 42,918.20 42,918.20 43,768.00 43,922.70 44,537.50
Year Ending Dec-18 41,087.00 41,087.00 39,872.00 39,872.00 45,454.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Rallye SA News