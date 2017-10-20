Rallye SA (GENC.PA)
GENC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
15.71EUR
20 Oct 2017
15.71EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.01 (+0.06%)
€0.01 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
€15.70
€15.70
Open
€15.76
€15.76
Day's High
€15.77
€15.77
Day's Low
€15.61
€15.61
Volume
25,890
25,890
Avg. Vol
80,093
80,093
52-wk High
€22.69
€22.69
52-wk Low
€14.82
€14.82
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.80
|3.80
|3.86
|3.86
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|42,918.20
|46,560.00
|38,800.00
|44,537.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|41,087.00
|42,302.00
|39,872.00
|45,454.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1.35
|1.64
|1.00
|3.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2.75
|2.75
|2.75
|4.13
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|41.30
|41.30
|41.30
|39.03
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|42,918.20
|42,918.20
|43,768.00
|43,922.70
|44,537.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|41,087.00
|41,087.00
|39,872.00
|39,872.00
|45,454.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings