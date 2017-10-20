Genting Singapore PLC (GENS.SI)
GENS.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
1.20SGD
20 Oct 2017
1.20SGD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.42%)
$0.00 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
$1.20
$1.20
Open
$1.20
$1.20
Day's High
$1.20
$1.20
Day's Low
$1.18
$1.18
Volume
13,670,600
13,670,600
Avg. Vol
20,951,053
20,951,053
52-wk High
$1.22
$1.22
52-wk Low
$0.74
$0.74
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.17
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|8
|7
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.21
|2.21
|2.21
|2.32
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|613.91
|647.72
|576.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|2,387.02
|2,596.00
|2,215.00
|2,500.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|2,429.83
|2,637.72
|2,225.00
|2,582.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|1.17
|2.00
|0.70
|0.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|1.40
|1.80
|1.00
|1.30
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|4.77
|6.00
|2.40
|3.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|5.47
|7.00
|4.70
|3.39
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|35.80
|35.80
|35.80
|37.36
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|680.51
|596.08
|84.43
|12.41
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|706.69
|586.55
|120.14
|17.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|635.62
|557.66
|77.96
|12.26
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|854.43
|581.48
|272.95
|31.94
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|594.43
|480.89
|113.53
|19.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.77
|1.20
|0.43
|54.84
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.10
|1.50
|0.40
|36.36
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.55
|1.30
|0.75
|136.36
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.70
|0.90
|0.20
|28.57
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.90
|-0.09
|0.99
|110.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|613.91
|613.91
|613.91
|597.18
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,387.02
|2,387.02
|2,387.02
|2,387.40
|2,500.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,429.83
|2,429.83
|2,429.83
|2,428.71
|2,582.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.17
|1.17
|1.17
|1.42
|0.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1.40
|1.40
|1.40
|1.40
|1.30
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.77
|4.77
|4.77
|4.76
|3.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.47
|5.47
|5.47
|5.46
|3.39
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Genting Singapore prices issuance of Japanese yen-denominated bonds
- Genting Singapore markets debut Samurai bonds
- BRIEF-Genting Singapore proposes issuance of publicly offered unsecured and unsubordinated JPY-denominated bonds in Japan
- BRIEF-Genting Singapore announces unit holders’ voluntary dissolution and liquidation of Claremont
- BRIEF-Genting Singapore announces appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director