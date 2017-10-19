Geojit Financial Services Ltd (GEOJ.NS)
GEOJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
135.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|0
|--
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|--
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|--
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|--
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|2.00
|2.00
|--
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|3,211.39
|3,275.00
|3,147.78
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|3,761.44
|3,947.00
|3,575.88
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|3.06
|3.30
|2.82
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|3.76
|4.30
|3.21
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3,211.39
|3,211.39
|3,147.78
|3,147.78
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3,761.44
|3,761.44
|3,575.88
|3,575.88
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3.06
|3.06
|2.82
|2.82
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3.76
|3.76
|3.21
|3.21
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0