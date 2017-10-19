Edition:
Ge Power India Ltd (GEPO.NS)

GEPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

648.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.65 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
Rs653.75
Open
Rs658.50
Day's High
Rs658.50
Day's Low
Rs646.00
Volume
1,194
Avg. Vol
22,552
52-wk High
Rs747.90
52-wk Low
Rs435.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 4,479.00 4,479.00 4,479.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 21,157.00 21,157.00 21,157.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 21,000.00 21,000.00 21,000.00 24,234.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 22,020.00 22,020.00 22,020.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 5.30 5.30 5.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 22.00 22.00 22.00 27.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 26.70 26.70 26.70 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5,481.00 4,941.90 539.10 9.84
Quarter Ending Dec-13 5,400.00 5,314.90 85.10 1.58
Quarter Ending Jun-12 3,737.00 4,399.70 662.70 17.73
Quarter Ending Dec-11 6,401.00 4,758.20 1,642.80 25.66
Quarter Ending Jun-11 4,088.00 2,796.30 1,291.70 31.60

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,479.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 21,157.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 21,000.00 21,000.00 21,000.00 21,000.00 24,234.00
Year Ending Mar-19 22,020.00 22,020.00 22,020.00 22,020.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

