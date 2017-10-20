Edition:
Gecina SA (GFCP.PA)

GFCP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

135.55EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.75 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
€134.80
Open
€135.20
Day's High
€136.25
Day's Low
€134.85
Volume
105,059
Avg. Vol
89,541
52-wk High
€139.45
52-wk Low
€112.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 3 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 7 6 8 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.40 2.46 2.69 2.71

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 577.06 586.00 556.00 550.12
Year Ending Dec-18 4 736.59 786.00 695.00 576.19
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 5.06 5.53 4.70 5.30
Year Ending Dec-18 6 5.77 6.23 5.10 6.23

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 577.06 564.85 564.85 508.61 550.12
Year Ending Dec-18 736.59 724.58 724.58 574.42 576.19
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.06 5.01 5.01 4.89 5.30
Year Ending Dec-18 5.77 5.67 5.67 5.38 6.23

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 2 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

