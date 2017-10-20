Lisi SA (GFII.PA)
GFII.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
43.31EUR
20 Oct 2017
43.31EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.07 (-0.16%)
€-0.07 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
€43.38
€43.38
Open
€43.40
€43.40
Day's High
€43.65
€43.65
Day's Low
€42.85
€42.85
Volume
32,684
32,684
Avg. Vol
28,667
28,667
52-wk High
€47.58
€47.58
52-wk Low
€26.15
€26.15
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|1,663.19
|1,683.10
|1,648.00
|1,644.29
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|1,739.70
|1,781.00
|1,714.00
|1,731.33
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|2.23
|2.91
|2.00
|2.25
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|2.51
|3.32
|2.10
|2.54
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|13.40
|13.40
|13.40
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|220.00
|233.00
|13.00
|5.91
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|239.00
|222.70
|16.30
|6.82
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|203.50
|224.40
|20.90
|10.27
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,663.19
|1,663.19
|1,663.19
|1,663.19
|1,644.29
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,739.70
|1,739.70
|1,739.70
|1,741.07
|1,731.33
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.23
|2.23
|2.23
|2.23
|2.25
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.51
|2.51
|2.51
|2.50
|2.54
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0