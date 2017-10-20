Gold Fields Ltd (GFIJ.J)
GFIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,561.73ZAc
20 Oct 2017
5,561.73ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-6.27 (-0.11%)
-6.27 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
5,568.00
5,568.00
Open
5,470.00
5,470.00
Day's High
5,631.00
5,631.00
Day's Low
5,470.00
5,470.00
Volume
979,551
979,551
Avg. Vol
2,190,030
2,190,030
52-wk High
6,215.00
6,215.00
52-wk Low
3,680.00
3,680.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.10
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|3
|4
|3
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.07
|3.00
|2.86
|2.93
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|2,738.46
|2,810.02
|2,687.50
|2,937.08
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|2,816.65
|2,999.88
|2,619.00
|2,849.72
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.07
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|0.20
|0.28
|0.10
|0.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|0.22
|0.40
|0.12
|0.41
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|608.57
|640.10
|31.53
|5.18
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|619.46
|635.10
|15.64
|2.53
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|642.04
|660.40
|18.36
|2.86
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|624.10
|594.57
|29.53
|4.73
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|671.53
|676.10
|4.57
|0.68
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.11
|0.11
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.04
|-0.08
|0.12
|324.72
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.04
|0.03
|0.01
|24.43
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.02
|0.03
|0.01
|28.21
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|0.04
|-0.02
|0.06
|146.38
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,738.46
|2,738.46
|2,741.59
|2,743.43
|2,937.08
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,816.65
|2,816.65
|2,829.66
|2,830.11
|2,849.72
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.07
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|0.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.22
|0.22
|0.23
|0.23
|0.41
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|5
- Hummingbird Resources to take wing with Malian gold
- Sibanye swings to first-half loss, hit by lawsuit provision, impairments
- BRIEF-Gold Fields announces sale of Darlot mine to Red 5
- UPDATE 2-Gold miners make provisions for possible settlement in lung disease lawsuit
- Gold Fields, Anglo American provision for lung disease lawsuit