Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFLR.NS)
GFLR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
714.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
Rs714.35
Open
Rs718.00
Day's High
Rs722.00
Day's Low
Rs710.00
Volume
25,541
Avg. Vol
91,306
52-wk High
Rs866.00
52-wk Low
Rs436.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|17,988.00
|17,988.00
|17,988.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|18,854.00
|18,854.00
|18,854.00
|20,980.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|21,729.00
|21,729.00
|21,729.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|37.40
|37.40
|37.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|21.20
|21.20
|21.20
|34.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|27.00
|27.00
|27.00
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,097.00
|4,736.00
|639.00
|15.60
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,190.00
|3,232.00
|42.00
|1.32
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,750.00
|3,344.20
|405.80
|10.82
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17,988.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18,854.00
|18,854.00
|18,854.00
|17,600.00
|20,980.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|21,729.00
|21,729.00
|21,729.00
|21,317.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|37.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|21.20
|21.20
|21.20
|17.90
|34.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|27.00
|27.00
|27.00
|24.70
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0