Galliford Try PLC (GFRD.L)
GFRD.L on London Stock Exchange
1,348.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|June
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.14
|2.14
|2.14
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|7
|2,681.72
|2,820.00
|2,597.34
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|7
|2,810.58
|2,953.00
|2,681.62
|2,934.01
|Year Ending Jun-19
|7
|2,938.62
|3,056.50
|2,838.90
|2,950.17
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|6
|151.87
|156.90
|149.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|7
|168.36
|174.60
|161.64
|170.99
|Year Ending Jun-19
|7
|187.05
|200.90
|176.85
|189.10
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|13.80
|13.80
|13.80
|11.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|2,681.72
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|2,810.58
|2,810.58
|2,810.58
|2,801.77
|2,934.01
|Year Ending Jun-19
|2,938.62
|2,938.62
|2,938.62
|2,947.60
|2,950.17
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|151.87
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|168.36
|168.36
|168.36
|169.38
|170.99
|Year Ending Jun-19
|187.05
|187.05
|187.05
|188.27
|189.10
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Galliford names managing director of rail, aviation & environment business
- Galliford focuses on lower-risk contracts after construction hit
- BRIEF-Homebuilder Galliford sees 60 pct growth in pretax profit to FY 2021
- BRIEF-Galliford Try says appointed to universities’ 750 mln stg building framework
- Homebuilder Galliford sees full-year profit at top end of forecast