G4S PLC (GFS.L)

GFS.L on London Stock Exchange

280.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

5.10 (+1.85%)
Prev Close
275.30
Open
277.10
Day's High
282.10
Day's Low
277.10
Volume
4,234,135
Avg. Vol
4,780,330
52-wk High
342.60
52-wk Low
217.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 6
(3) HOLD 8 8 7 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.59 2.59 2.47 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 7,614.68 7,955.48 7,416.00 7,196.51
Year Ending Dec-18 17 7,946.15 8,167.00 7,807.00 7,431.31
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 18.22 18.84 17.38 16.99
Year Ending Dec-18 18 20.12 21.30 18.30 18.46
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 11.70 12.20 11.44 10.27

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7,614.68 7,614.68 7,627.24 7,650.53 7,196.51
Year Ending Dec-18 7,946.15 7,946.15 7,946.15 7,966.20 7,431.31
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18.22 18.22 18.34 18.35 16.99
Year Ending Dec-18 20.12 20.12 20.12 20.14 18.46

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

