Grafton Group PLC (GFTU_u.L)

GFTU_u.L on London Stock Exchange

841.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.00 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
839.00
Open
845.00
Day's High
851.00
Day's Low
841.00
Volume
464,075
Avg. Vol
515,272
52-wk High
851.00
52-wk Low
476.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 6 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.36 2.55 2.45 2.45

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 2,695.02 2,725.10 2,672.00 2,538.81
Year Ending Dec-18 10 2,831.76 2,885.40 2,795.00 2,617.89
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 51.66 53.50 49.05 45.51
Year Ending Dec-18 11 55.90 60.20 53.97 50.76

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,695.02 2,693.52 2,693.52 2,679.30 2,538.81
Year Ending Dec-18 2,831.76 2,830.26 2,830.26 2,802.18 2,617.89
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 51.66 51.48 51.48 50.06 45.51
Year Ending Dec-18 55.90 55.70 55.70 53.94 50.76

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

