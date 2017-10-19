GHCL Ltd (GHCH.NS)
GHCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
261.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|8.72
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.67
|1.67
|1.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|6,979.42
|7,133.83
|6,825.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|27,585.40
|28,078.70
|27,092.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|32,960.20
|32,960.20
|32,960.20
|28,937.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|36,256.20
|36,256.20
|36,256.20
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|8.72
|9.04
|8.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|33.05
|36.40
|29.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|42.36
|42.36
|42.36
|38.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,979.42
|8,806.00
|1,826.58
|26.17
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|6,966.39
|6,134.60
|831.79
|11.94
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6,820.00
|7,048.10
|228.10
|3.34
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|6,504.00
|7,338.90
|834.90
|12.84
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|6,126.82
|6,530.40
|403.58
|6.59
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,979.42
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|27,585.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|32,960.20
|32,960.20
|30,885.10
|31,033.60
|28,937.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36,256.20
|36,256.20
|33,421.60
|33,751.20
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings