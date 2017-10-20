Edition:
United States

GKN PLC (GKN.L)

GKN.L on London Stock Exchange

303.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.30 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
302.10
Open
303.00
Day's High
304.10
Day's Low
298.10
Volume
24,808,418
Avg. Vol
8,102,250
52-wk High
379.30
52-wk Low
295.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 8 8 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 5 4 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.16 2.05 2.11 2.11

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 9,968.66 10,333.00 9,383.10 9,183.99
Year Ending Dec-18 17 10,158.30 10,593.00 9,250.10 9,443.75
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 30.29 33.70 23.92 32.13
Year Ending Dec-18 18 33.07 35.51 23.52 33.53
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.74 5.48 4.00 7.45

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 1,336.00 1,312.00 24.00 1.80

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9,968.66 9,945.19 9,918.73 9,864.45 9,183.99
Year Ending Dec-18 10,158.30 10,150.70 10,145.70 10,101.00 9,443.75
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 30.29 32.48 33.23 33.15 32.13
Year Ending Dec-18 33.07 34.66 35.42 35.37 33.53

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 6 2 8 5
Year Ending Dec-18 5 3 6 7
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 10 1 14
Year Ending Dec-18 0 11 0 15

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

GKN PLC News

» More GKN.L News