GKN PLC (GKN.L)
GKN.L on London Stock Exchange
303.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.30 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
302.10
Open
303.00
Day's High
304.10
Day's Low
298.10
Volume
24,808,418
Avg. Vol
8,102,250
52-wk High
379.30
52-wk Low
295.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Outperform
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|(1) BUY
|7
|8
|8
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|5
|4
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.16
|2.05
|2.11
|2.11
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|9,968.66
|10,333.00
|9,383.10
|9,183.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|10,158.30
|10,593.00
|9,250.10
|9,443.75
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|30.29
|33.70
|23.92
|32.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|33.07
|35.51
|23.52
|33.53
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|4.74
|5.48
|4.00
|7.45
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|1,336.00
|1,312.00
|24.00
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9,968.66
|9,945.19
|9,918.73
|9,864.45
|9,183.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10,158.30
|10,150.70
|10,145.70
|10,101.00
|9,443.75
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|30.29
|32.48
|33.23
|33.15
|32.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|33.07
|34.66
|35.42
|35.37
|33.53
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|2
|8
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|3
|6
|7
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|10
|1
|14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|11
|0
|15
