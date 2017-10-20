GKN PLC (GKN.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 17 9,968.66 10,333.00 9,383.10 9,183.99 Year Ending Dec-18 17 10,158.30 10,593.00 9,250.10 9,443.75 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 18 30.29 33.70 23.92 32.13 Year Ending Dec-18 18 33.07 35.51 23.52 33.53 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.74 5.48 4.00 7.45