Glencore PLC (GLEN.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 22 202,841.00 220,297.00 165,145.00 169,224.00 Year Ending Dec-18 22 205,331.00 266,087.00 167,288.00 179,927.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 24 0.37 0.44 0.26 0.12 Year Ending Dec-18 23 0.37 0.55 0.14 0.18 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 27.40 57.10 5.00 -5.09