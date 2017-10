Glencore PLC (GLNJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 18 2,679,990.00 3,011,260.00 2,199,910.00 2,396,550.00 Year Ending Dec-18 18 2,700,560.00 3,546,410.00 2,169,730.00 2,543,430.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 19 491.49 579.36 343.59 178.21 Year Ending Dec-18 18 508.41 729.17 181.84 261.99 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 19.86 23.02 16.70 -15.18