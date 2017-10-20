Edition:
United States

GL Events SA (GLTN.PA)

GLTN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

26.16EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.02 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
€26.18
Open
€26.20
Day's High
€26.20
Day's Low
€25.95
Volume
11,878
Avg. Vol
17,790
52-wk High
€29.50
52-wk Low
€15.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 3 1 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.60 2.00 2.20 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 952.94 959.30 950.00 968.80
Year Ending Dec-18 5 985.80 1,010.00 950.00 975.17
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 1.69 1.71 1.64 1.54
Year Ending Dec-18 5 1.85 2.00 1.69 1.73
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 14.50 14.50 14.50 7.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 223.00 232.71 9.71 4.35
Quarter Ending Jun-11 155.90 159.67 3.77 2.42
Quarter Ending Mar-11 220.30 224.20 3.90 1.77

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 952.94 960.02 960.02 956.96 968.80
Year Ending Dec-18 985.80 990.26 990.26 975.52 975.17
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.69 1.73 1.73 1.69 1.54
Year Ending Dec-18 1.85 1.86 1.86 1.79 1.73

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

GL Events SA News

» More GLTN.PA News