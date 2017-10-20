GL Events SA (GLTN.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 952.94 959.30 950.00 968.80 Year Ending Dec-18 5 985.80 1,010.00 950.00 975.17 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 1.69 1.71 1.64 1.54 Year Ending Dec-18 5 1.85 2.00 1.69 1.73 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 14.50 14.50 14.50 7.40