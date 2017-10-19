Edition:
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC.NS)

GMDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

155.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs155.60
Open
Rs156.00
Day's High
Rs158.70
Day's Low
Rs154.00
Volume
344,696
Avg. Vol
453,518
52-wk High
Rs161.05
52-wk Low
Rs89.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 2.66 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.80 1.80 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 4,611.00 4,611.00 4,611.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 6,028.00 6,028.00 6,028.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 14,969.00 15,359.00 14,722.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 18,265.00 19,420.00 16,719.00 15,649.60
Year Ending Mar-19 3 20,229.70 21,714.00 18,503.00 16,290.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2.66 2.66 2.66 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 4.32 4.32 4.32 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 9.75 10.40 8.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 11.90 12.40 11.10 10.22
Year Ending Mar-19 3 13.80 14.90 13.00 11.97

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 2,953.67 2,657.10 296.57 10.04
Quarter Ending Sep-15 2,343.33 2,477.35 134.02 5.72
Quarter Ending Jun-15 3,275.75 3,165.97 109.78 3.35
Quarter Ending Mar-15 4,136.25 4,004.84 131.41 3.18
Quarter Ending Dec-14 3,281.00 3,263.70 17.30 0.53

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,611.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 6,028.00 6,028.00 6,028.00 6,028.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 14,969.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 18,265.00 18,265.00 18,265.00 18,265.00 15,649.60
Year Ending Mar-19 20,229.70 20,229.70 20,229.70 20,229.70 16,290.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

