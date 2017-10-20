Grammer AG (GMMG.DE)
GMMG.DE on Xetra
48.06EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|3
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|2
|4
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|2.14
|2.50
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|1,765.03
|1,785.00
|1,686.00
|1,740.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|1,844.09
|1,882.00
|1,732.00
|1,814.03
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|3.50
|4.57
|2.79
|4.45
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|4.60
|5.00
|4.08
|4.87
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|8.52
|10.50
|6.55
|19.74
Historical Surprises
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|447.00
|450.00
|3.00
|0.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|335.50
|458.00
|122.50
|36.51
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|406.95
|430.14
|23.19
|5.70
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|401.00
|404.72
|3.72
|0.93
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|430.87
|434.70
|3.83
|0.89
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.82
|0.50
|0.32
|39.02
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.87
|1.74
|0.88
|101.16
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.50
|0.38
|0.12
|23.23
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.91
|1.22
|0.31
|34.07
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.66
|0.66
|0.00
|0.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,765.03
|1,768.06
|1,768.06
|1,781.73
|1,740.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,844.09
|1,848.87
|1,848.87
|1,846.96
|1,814.03
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.50
|3.77
|3.90
|3.92
|4.45
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4.60
|4.80
|4.80
|4.77
|4.87
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|3
|0
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|3
|0
|4
- Chinese 'white knight' to hike stake in Grammer: source
- Chinese "white knight" to hike stake in Grammer- source
- BRIEF-Grammer: Bifeng Wu, Wing Sing Intl Co, JAP Capital Ltd, JAP Capital Holding Gmbh intend to obtain further voting rights
- Grammer to fall well short of order targets after shareholder row
- BRIEF-Grammer H1 net profit down at 20.0 million euros