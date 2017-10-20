Edition:
Grammer AG (GMMG.DE)

GMMG.DE on Xetra

48.06EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.84 (-3.68%)
Prev Close
€49.90
Open
€50.20
Day's High
€50.20
Day's Low
€47.86
Volume
85,831
Avg. Vol
81,893
52-wk High
€61.95
52-wk Low
€40.47

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 3 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 3 2 4 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 2.14 2.50 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 1,765.03 1,785.00 1,686.00 1,740.00
Year Ending Dec-18 7 1,844.09 1,882.00 1,732.00 1,814.03
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 3.50 4.57 2.79 4.45
Year Ending Dec-18 7 4.60 5.00 4.08 4.87
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.52 10.50 6.55 19.74

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 447.00 450.00 3.00 0.67
Quarter Ending Mar-17 335.50 458.00 122.50 36.51
Quarter Ending Dec-16 406.95 430.14 23.19 5.70
Quarter Ending Sep-16 401.00 404.72 3.72 0.93
Quarter Ending Jun-16 430.87 434.70 3.83 0.89
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.82 0.50 0.32 39.02
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.87 1.74 0.88 101.16
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.50 0.38 0.12 23.23
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.91 1.22 0.31 34.07
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.66 0.66 0.00 0.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,765.03 1,768.06 1,768.06 1,781.73 1,740.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1,844.09 1,848.87 1,848.87 1,846.96 1,814.03
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.50 3.77 3.90 3.92 4.45
Year Ending Dec-18 4.60 4.80 4.80 4.77 4.87

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 0 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 0 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

