Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC.NS)

GNFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

472.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs28.85 (+6.50%)
Prev Close
Rs443.75
Open
Rs448.00
Day's High
Rs478.70
Day's Low
Rs447.00
Volume
3,941,624
Avg. Vol
1,189,238
52-wk High
Rs478.70
52-wk Low
Rs180.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-13 11,187.00 13,679.60 2,492.60 22.28
Quarter Ending Sep-13 9,452.00 11,947.00 2,495.00 26.40
Quarter Ending Jun-13 8,952.00 9,590.50 638.50 7.13
Quarter Ending Dec-12 10,578.00 11,192.00 614.00 5.80
Quarter Ending Sep-12 12,733.00 11,657.70 1,075.30 8.44

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd News

