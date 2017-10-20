Edition:
Greene King PLC (GNK.L)

GNK.L on London Stock Exchange

543.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

5.00 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
538.00
Open
540.50
Day's High
544.00
Day's Low
535.50
Volume
976,258
Avg. Vol
1,502,302
52-wk High
773.78
52-wk Low
518.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- April 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 3 2
(3) HOLD 8 9 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(5) SELL 1 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.61 2.53 2.18 2.19

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 13 2,197.66 2,247.20 2,169.00 --
Year Ending Apr-18 17 2,187.86 2,288.00 2,106.40 2,244.23
Year Ending Apr-19 17 2,203.88 2,342.40 2,113.60 2,296.85
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 14 70.68 71.40 69.90 --
Year Ending Apr-18 18 67.56 72.30 65.94 75.65
Year Ending Apr-19 18 68.23 75.60 62.70 79.97
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 1.15 1.70 0.60 3.13

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 2,197.66 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 2,187.86 2,187.86 2,187.86 2,219.90 2,244.23
Year Ending Apr-19 2,203.88 2,203.70 2,205.72 2,259.84 2,296.85
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 70.68 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 67.56 67.67 68.08 70.18 75.65
Year Ending Apr-19 68.23 68.31 68.86 72.68 79.97

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Apr-19 1 0 1 2
Earnings
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 0 1 0 3
Year Ending Apr-19 0 1 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Greene King PLC News

