Metalurgica Gerdau SA (GOAU4.SA)
GOAU4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
5.60BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.06 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
R$ 5.66
Open
R$ 5.70
Day's High
R$ 5.76
Day's Low
R$ 5.60
Volume
11,458,400
Avg. Vol
14,494,149
52-wk High
R$ 6.72
52-wk Low
R$ 3.85
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.33
|2.25
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|37,420.40
|37,562.70
|37,278.00
|38,950.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|40,044.10
|40,516.10
|39,572.00
|41,285.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|0.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|3.07
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|52.20
|52.20
|52.20
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|9,174.79
|9,165.85
|8.94
|0.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8,343.52
|8,458.66
|115.14
|1.38
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|8,917.38
|8,619.63
|297.75
|3.34
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|9,068.08
|8,698.75
|369.33
|4.07
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|12,954.90
|10,248.80
|2,706.08
|20.89
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.33
|0.02
|0.31
|93.94
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.10
|0.26
|0.16
|160.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.31
|-0.22
|0.09
|-28.57
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-0.52
|-0.04
|0.48
|-92.31
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.27
|0.04
|0.31
|-114.81
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|37,420.40
|37,420.40
|37,315.70
|36,926.30
|38,950.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|40,044.10
|40,044.10
|39,387.60
|39,591.00
|41,285.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.77
|0.77
|--
|0.20
|0.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.31
|0.31
|0.34
|0.41
|3.07
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1