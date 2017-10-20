Edition:
United States

Metalurgica Gerdau SA (GOAU4.SA)

GOAU4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

5.60BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.06 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
R$ 5.66
Open
R$ 5.70
Day's High
R$ 5.76
Day's Low
R$ 5.60
Volume
11,458,400
Avg. Vol
14,494,149
52-wk High
R$ 6.72
52-wk Low
R$ 3.85

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 3 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.25 2.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 37,420.40 37,562.70 37,278.00 38,950.10
Year Ending Dec-18 2 40,044.10 40,516.10 39,572.00 41,285.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.64
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.31 0.31 0.31 3.07
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 52.20 52.20 52.20 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 9,174.79 9,165.85 8.94 0.10
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8,343.52 8,458.66 115.14 1.38
Quarter Ending Dec-16 8,917.38 8,619.63 297.75 3.34
Quarter Ending Sep-16 9,068.08 8,698.75 369.33 4.07
Quarter Ending Jun-16 12,954.90 10,248.80 2,706.08 20.89
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.33 0.02 0.31 93.94
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.10 0.26 0.16 160.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.31 -0.22 0.09 -28.57
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.52 -0.04 0.48 -92.31
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.27 0.04 0.31 -114.81

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 37,420.40 37,420.40 37,315.70 36,926.30 38,950.10
Year Ending Dec-18 40,044.10 40,044.10 39,387.60 39,591.00 41,285.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.77 0.77 -- 0.20 0.64
Year Ending Dec-18 0.31 0.31 0.34 0.41 3.07

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Metalurgica Gerdau SA News

» More GOAU4.SA News