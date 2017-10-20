Groupe Gorge SA (GOEG.PA)
GOEG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
20.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
20.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.10 (+0.49%)
€0.10 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
€20.41
€20.41
Open
€20.40
€20.40
Day's High
€20.68
€20.68
Day's Low
€20.40
€20.40
Volume
21,409
21,409
Avg. Vol
11,504
11,504
52-wk High
€24.81
€24.81
52-wk Low
€17.31
€17.31
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.67
|3.67
|3.67
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|295.03
|297.10
|294.00
|340.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|328.70
|336.10
|321.00
|367.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.20
|0.21
|0.19
|0.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0.51
|0.54
|0.48
|1.26
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|292.10
|292.10
|292.10
|75.80
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|66.00
|70.60
|4.60
|6.97
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|295.03
|295.03
|295.70
|296.93
|340.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|328.70
|328.70
|326.37
|321.80
|367.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.20
|0.20
|0.18
|0.14
|0.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.51
|0.51
|0.54
|0.46
|1.26
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1