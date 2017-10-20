Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG.L)
GOG.L on London Stock Exchange
1,700.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,700.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
6.00 (+0.35%)
6.00 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
1,694.00
1,694.00
Open
1,701.00
1,701.00
Day's High
1,711.00
1,711.00
Day's Low
1,692.00
1,692.00
Volume
80,339
80,339
Avg. Vol
145,891
145,891
52-wk High
2,344.00
2,344.00
52-wk Low
1,442.00
1,442.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|June
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.80
|1.80
|1.82
|1.82
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|10
|3,442.31
|3,510.60
|3,309.25
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|10
|3,255.02
|3,583.00
|3,039.80
|3,347.78
|Year Ending Jun-19
|9
|2,830.01
|3,729.00
|2,345.40
|2,613.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|10
|208.61
|215.04
|199.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|9
|182.24
|216.70
|161.15
|201.26
|Year Ending Jun-19
|8
|172.05
|225.19
|155.55
|188.77
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-3.40
|-3.40
|-3.40
|6.03
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|3,442.31
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|3,255.02
|3,255.02
|3,256.79
|3,299.23
|3,347.78
|Year Ending Jun-19
|2,830.01
|2,830.01
|2,824.09
|2,882.74
|2,613.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|208.61
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|182.24
|182.24
|189.27
|199.60
|201.26
|Year Ending Jun-19
|172.05
|172.05
|176.24
|186.68
|188.77
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|2
- UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE edges up but financials falter after ECB meeting
- UPDATE 1-Go-Ahead targets growth abroad after strikes hit UK rail arm
- Go-Ahead targets overseas growth as domestic strikes hit profit
- Britain's Go-Ahead Group loses West Midlands franchise after a decade
- Go-Ahead reiterates full-year profit guidance