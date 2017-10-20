Edition:
Bourbon Corporation SA (GPBN.PA)

GPBN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

7.43EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.11 (+1.50%)
Prev Close
€7.32
Open
€7.31
Day's High
€7.43
Day's Low
€7.25
Volume
21,427
Avg. Vol
40,268
52-wk High
€12.76
52-wk Low
€6.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 2 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 2 1 2
(5) SELL 1 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 2.75 2.25 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 274.00 274.00 274.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 6 853.78 873.29 825.00 1,173.78
Year Ending Dec-18 6 978.59 1,071.53 902.00 1,252.28
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 -3.44 -1.30 -4.28 -1.90
Year Ending Dec-18 7 -2.59 -0.50 -3.90 -1.75

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 254.00 234.00 20.00 7.87
Quarter Ending Mar-17 251.00 225.50 25.50 10.16
Quarter Ending Dec-16 475.20 244.40 230.80 48.57
Quarter Ending Sep-16 321.00 259.10 61.90 19.28
Quarter Ending Dec-13 341.00 331.70 9.30 2.73

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 274.00 274.00 274.00 274.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 853.78 853.78 871.86 965.85 1,173.78
Year Ending Dec-18 978.59 978.59 997.96 1,113.85 1,252.28
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -3.44 -3.44 -3.41 -3.16 -1.90
Year Ending Dec-18 -2.59 -2.59 -2.67 -2.39 -1.75

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

