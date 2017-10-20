Bourbon Corporation SA (GPBN.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 274.00 274.00 274.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 6 853.78 873.29 825.00 1,173.78 Year Ending Dec-18 6 978.59 1,071.53 902.00 1,252.28 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 7 -3.44 -1.30 -4.28 -1.90 Year Ending Dec-18 7 -2.59 -0.50 -3.90 -1.75