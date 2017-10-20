Edition:
Grainger PLC (GRI.L)

GRI.L on London Stock Exchange

272.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.80 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
274.80
Open
274.30
Day's High
275.10
Day's Low
271.70
Volume
325,274
Avg. Vol
849,168
52-wk High
276.60
52-wk Low
214.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- September 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 4 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.67 1.75 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 6 44.03 54.90 39.00 47.65
Year Ending Sep-18 6 51.74 65.77 46.00 51.26
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 7 13.14 16.96 9.60 11.32
Year Ending Sep-18 7 14.14 18.03 11.10 12.21
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 12.69 20.30 5.20 16.20

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 44.03 44.03 44.03 44.60 47.65
Year Ending Sep-18 51.74 51.74 53.08 54.41 51.26
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 13.14 13.14 12.31 12.31 11.32
Year Ending Sep-18 14.14 14.14 13.37 13.37 12.21

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Grainger PLC News

