Grendene SA (GRND3.SA)

GRND3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

26.60BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.30 (+1.14%)
Prev Close
R$ 26.30
Open
R$ 26.53
Day's High
R$ 27.00
Day's Low
R$ 26.30
Volume
1,341,800
Avg. Vol
379,012
52-wk High
R$ 31.49
52-wk Low
R$ 16.01

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
--

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2,156.00 2,156.00 2,156.00 2,491.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2,360.00 2,360.00 2,360.00 2,625.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2.30 2.30 2.30 2.14
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2.41 2.41 2.41 2.50

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 478.10 414.62 63.48 13.28
Quarter Ending Jun-11 295.00 244.40 50.60 17.15

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,156.00 2,156.00 2,156.00 2,156.00 2,491.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2,360.00 2,360.00 2,360.00 2,360.00 2,625.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.30 2.30 2.30 2.30 2.14
Year Ending Dec-18 2.41 2.41 2.41 2.41 2.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Grendene SA News

