Growthpoint Properties Ltd (GRTJ.J)
GRTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,525.22ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-19.78 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
2,545.00
Open
2,550.00
Day's High
2,554.00
Day's Low
2,508.00
Volume
9,039,786
Avg. Vol
7,551,983
52-wk High
2,817.00
52-wk Low
2,361.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|June
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|6
|9,580.25
|10,755.00
|6,636.31
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|5
|9,977.72
|11,481.50
|7,052.26
|9,890.57
|Year Ending Jun-19
|5
|10,695.00
|12,504.00
|7,467.38
|8,242.25
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|4
|194.85
|195.20
|194.20
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|5
|207.48
|208.70
|205.50
|209.15
|Year Ending Jun-19
|5
|222.68
|232.30
|216.80
|221.70
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|8.20
|8.20
|8.20
|7.70
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|9,580.25
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|9,977.72
|10,236.90
|10,247.30
|10,111.90
|9,890.57
|Year Ending Jun-19
|10,695.00
|10,695.00
|10,711.40
|9,818.86
|8,242.25
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|194.85
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|207.48
|207.48
|207.60
|207.73
|209.15
|Year Ending Jun-19
|222.68
|222.68
|223.90
|219.90
|221.70
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
