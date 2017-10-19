Edition:
United States

Gruh Finance Ltd (GRUH.NS)

GRUH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

512.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.55 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
Rs512.00
Open
Rs513.90
Day's High
Rs515.30
Day's Low
Rs510.00
Volume
21,800
Avg. Vol
236,990
52-wk High
Rs553.00
52-wk Low
Rs268.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 2.45 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1,844.00 1,844.00 1,844.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2,185.00 2,185.00 2,185.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 5,480.00 5,903.00 5,056.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 6,945.25 7,296.00 6,577.00 6,667.50
Year Ending Mar-19 5 8,232.00 8,751.00 7,809.00 8,292.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2.45 2.45 2.45 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6 7.81 8.10 7.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 9.81 10.20 9.43 9.60
Year Ending Mar-19 6 11.95 12.90 10.78 12.17

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1,727.00 1,725.60 1.40 0.08
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,476.50 1,616.70 140.20 9.50
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,844.00 1,854.30 10.30 0.56
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,355.00 1,513.20 158.20 11.68
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,230.00 1,322.90 92.90 7.55

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,844.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2,185.00 2,185.00 2,185.00 2,185.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5,480.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6,945.25 6,937.25 6,937.25 6,584.67 6,667.50
Year Ending Mar-19 8,232.00 8,312.40 8,312.40 8,312.40 8,292.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Gruh Finance Ltd News