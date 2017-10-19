Edition:
United States

Greaves Cotton Ltd (GRVL.NS)

GRVL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

132.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.85 (+2.21%)
Prev Close
Rs129.20
Open
Rs130.60
Day's High
Rs133.00
Day's Low
Rs129.85
Volume
72,748
Avg. Vol
226,291
52-wk High
Rs178.55
52-wk Low
Rs115.35

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 3 4 4
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.17 2.14 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 16,939.50 18,031.00 16,233.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 18,232.00 19,170.00 17,636.00 19,738.00
Year Ending Mar-19 4 20,277.50 21,221.00 18,872.00 21,767.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 7.55 8.20 7.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 7.95 8.70 7.00 9.11
Year Ending Mar-19 4 9.12 9.80 7.90 9.75

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 3,767.00 4,391.70 624.70 16.58
Quarter Ending Jun-11 4,075.00 4,018.30 56.70 1.39
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 1.40 1.43 0.03 2.14

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 16,939.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 18,232.00 18,232.00 18,800.20 18,800.20 19,738.00
Year Ending Mar-19 20,277.50 20,277.50 21,056.00 21,056.00 21,767.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 7.55 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7.95 7.95 8.52 8.52 9.11
Year Ending Mar-19 9.12 9.12 9.82 9.82 9.75

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Greaves Cotton Ltd News

