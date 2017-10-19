Edition:
Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC.NS)

GSFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

137.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.70 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs137.00
Open
Rs137.40
Day's High
Rs139.30
Day's Low
Rs136.20
Volume
1,361,278
Avg. Vol
2,271,659
52-wk High
Rs150.90
52-wk Low
Rs76.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.40 1.40 1.40 1.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 17,479.00 17,479.00 17,479.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 58,340.30 64,002.00 54,838.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 10.35 13.10 7.50 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.00 10.00 10.00 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 13,839.40 12,917.30 922.12 6.66
Quarter Ending Jun-14 13,076.30 12,432.00 644.33 4.93
Quarter Ending Dec-13 14,038.70 14,584.00 545.33 3.88
Quarter Ending Sep-13 13,088.00 14,180.20 1,092.20 8.35
Quarter Ending Jun-13 11,713.00 10,179.80 1,533.20 13.09

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 17,479.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 58,340.30 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd News

