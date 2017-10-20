Edition:
Gemalto NV (GTO.AS)

GTO.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

32.62EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€32.62
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,135,240
52-wk High
€63.81
52-wk Low
€31.03

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 14 13 14 16
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 6 6 4
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.05 3.14 3.14 3.05

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 839.50 848.00 831.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17 3,001.27 3,062.38 2,953.00 3,405.83
Year Ending Dec-18 18 3,118.80 3,214.00 2,959.74 3,587.11
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 2.21 2.79 1.80 4.47
Year Ending Dec-18 19 2.84 3.69 2.13 4.93
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 3.90 8.80 -1.00 10.78

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 475.95 483.00 7.05 1.48
Quarter Ending Sep-11 520.67 490.00 30.67 5.89
Quarter Ending Mar-11 443.75 444.00 0.25 0.06

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 839.50 839.50 839.50 936.50 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3,001.27 3,046.15 3,046.19 3,077.81 3,405.83
Year Ending Dec-18 3,118.80 3,118.71 3,118.65 3,180.07 3,587.11
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.21 2.39 2.40 2.62 4.47
Year Ending Dec-18 2.84 2.85 2.85 3.09 4.93

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Gemalto NV News

