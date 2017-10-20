Gemalto NV (GTO.AS)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 839.50 848.00 831.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 17 3,001.27 3,062.38 2,953.00 3,405.83 Year Ending Dec-18 18 3,118.80 3,214.00 2,959.74 3,587.11 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 16 2.21 2.79 1.80 4.47 Year Ending Dec-18 19 2.84 3.69 2.13 4.93 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 3.90 8.80 -1.00 10.78