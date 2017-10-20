Edition:
United States

GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L)

GVC.L on London Stock Exchange

905.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.50 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
903.50
Open
903.00
Day's High
909.50
Day's Low
900.50
Volume
1,067,776
Avg. Vol
1,167,952
52-wk High
917.50
52-wk Low
586.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 58.80 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.64 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 962.68 978.00 926.80 893.66
Year Ending Dec-18 9 1,027.50 1,043.90 997.40 946.67
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 58.80 58.80 58.80 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 68.90 68.90 68.90 68.90
Year Ending Dec-17 11 0.62 0.68 0.55 0.58
Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.74 0.77 0.66 0.71
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 45.60 45.60 45.60 -3.70

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 962.68 958.56 958.62 940.21 893.66
Year Ending Dec-18 1,027.50 1,020.52 1,020.43 1,000.03 946.67
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 58.80 58.80 58.80 58.80 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 68.90 68.90 68.90 68.90 68.90
Year Ending Dec-17 0.62 0.61 0.62 0.58 0.58
Year Ending Dec-18 0.74 0.74 0.74 0.71 0.71

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

GVC Holdings PLC News

» More GVC.L News