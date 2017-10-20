Edition:
Gerry Weber International AG (GWIG.DE)

GWIG.DE on Xetra

10.25EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
€10.24
Open
€10.23
Day's High
€10.30
Day's Low
€10.12
Volume
36,291
Avg. Vol
91,315
52-wk High
€14.32
52-wk Low
€9.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- October 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 4 5 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.40 3.36 3.33 3.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Oct-17 10 875.21 882.00 870.00 909.38
Year Ending Oct-18 10 889.75 917.00 875.00 919.27
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Oct-17 9 0.21 0.30 0.14 0.74
Year Ending Oct-18 9 0.52 0.79 0.33 0.89

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jul-17 189.00 192.30 3.30 1.75
Quarter Ending Jan-17 210.00 209.25 0.75 0.36
Quarter Ending Jul-16 193.55 194.83 1.28 0.66
Quarter Ending Apr-16 229.30 229.96 0.66 0.29
Quarter Ending Jan-16 214.95 213.68 1.27 0.59
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jul-17 -0.14 -0.11 0.03 -21.43
Quarter Ending Jan-17 0.03 0.03 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Jul-16 -0.16 -0.15 0.01 -6.25
Quarter Ending Apr-16 0.03 0.04 0.01 33.33
Quarter Ending Jan-16 0.00 0.03 0.03 0.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Oct-17 875.21 875.21 874.19 872.08 909.38
Year Ending Oct-18 889.75 889.75 888.69 884.93 919.27
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Oct-17 0.21 0.21 0.22 0.23 0.74
Year Ending Oct-18 0.52 0.52 0.52 0.54 0.89

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Oct-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Oct-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Oct-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Oct-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

