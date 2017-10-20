Grand City Properties SA (GYC.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 126.21 126.21 126.21 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 128.72 128.72 128.72 -- Year Ending Dec-17 9 483.20 491.13 466.83 479.42 Year Ending Dec-18 9 524.54 546.00 493.93 525.85 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.24 0.24 0.24 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.28 0.28 0.28 -- Year Ending Dec-17 9 1.00 1.23 0.78 1.55 Year Ending Dec-18 9 1.08 1.31 0.88 1.84 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 7.93 10.65 5.20 11.63