Grand City Properties SA (GYC.DE)
GYC.DE on Xetra
18.16EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.24
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|8
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.11
|2.11
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|126.21
|126.21
|126.21
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|128.72
|128.72
|128.72
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|483.20
|491.13
|466.83
|479.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|524.54
|546.00
|493.93
|525.85
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|1.00
|1.23
|0.78
|1.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|1.08
|1.31
|0.88
|1.84
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|7.93
|10.65
|5.20
|11.63
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|119.18
|121.43
|2.24
|1.88
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|117.13
|118.70
|1.56
|1.34
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|113.64
|116.00
|2.37
|2.08
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|110.46
|117.86
|7.40
|6.70
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|105.38
|108.05
|2.68
|2.54
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.24
|0.24
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.27
|0.24
|0.03
|11.11
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.23
|0.24
|0.01
|4.35
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.20
|0.59
|0.39
|195.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.18
|0.53
|0.35
|194.44
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|126.21
|126.21
|126.21
|121.41
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|128.72
|128.72
|128.72
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|483.20
|484.23
|484.23
|480.82
|479.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|524.54
|525.62
|525.62
|523.33
|525.85
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|0.22
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.02
|1.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.08
|1.08
|1.08
|1.11
|1.84
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
