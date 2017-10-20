Edition:
GYM Group PLC (GYM.L)

GYM.L on London Stock Exchange

208.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.50 (-1.65%)
Prev Close
212.25
Open
210.00
Day's High
210.50
Day's Low
207.50
Volume
169,381
Avg. Vol
445,769
52-wk High
229.20
52-wk Low
155.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 1.80 1.80 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 92.02 93.30 90.20 98.50
Year Ending Dec-18 5 116.80 121.10 106.90 117.13
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 7.52 8.00 7.20 7.77
Year Ending Dec-18 5 9.06 9.51 8.20 9.43
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 24.30 24.30 24.30 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 92.02 92.02 92.02 90.62 98.50
Year Ending Dec-18 116.80 116.80 116.80 107.35 117.13
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7.52 7.52 7.52 7.62 7.77
Year Ending Dec-18 9.06 9.06 9.06 9.07 9.43

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

