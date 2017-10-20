Havas SA (HAVA.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 681.00 681.00 681.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 15 2,339.22 2,395.19 2,282.00 2,382.51 Year Ending Dec-18 15 2,397.88 2,478.00 2,275.00 2,460.84 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 17 0.45 0.53 0.37 0.50 Year Ending Dec-18 17 0.48 0.56 0.41 0.53 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 3.50 6.00 0.10 9.05