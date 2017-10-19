Edition:
United States

Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd (HAWY.NS)

HAWY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

29.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.30 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs30.05
Open
Rs30.00
Day's High
Rs30.25
Day's Low
Rs29.55
Volume
23,909
Avg. Vol
225,568
52-wk High
Rs49.50
52-wk Low
Rs25.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -0.29 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 4
(3) HOLD 2 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.44 2.14 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 10 23,616.50 28,017.40 21,982.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 21,980.80 28,589.00 15,574.00 27,872.50
Year Ending Mar-19 7 25,185.70 33,013.00 17,792.00 28,502.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 -0.29 -0.29 -0.29 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.19 0.19 0.19 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 -2.28 -0.96 -4.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 -1.22 -0.12 -2.50 -0.71
Year Ending Mar-19 8 -0.07 1.10 -2.20 1.10

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 23,616.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 21,980.80 21,696.20 21,696.20 26,142.80 27,872.50
Year Ending Mar-19 25,185.70 25,185.70 25,185.70 30,038.40 28,502.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.29 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0.19 0.19 0.19 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -2.28 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 -1.22 -1.38 -1.38 -1.48 -0.71
Year Ending Mar-19 -0.07 -0.07 -0.08 -0.02 1.10

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd News

» More HAWY.NS News