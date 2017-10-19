Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd (HAWY.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 10 23,616.50 28,017.40 21,982.40 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 21,980.80 28,589.00 15,574.00 27,872.50 Year Ending Mar-19 7 25,185.70 33,013.00 17,792.00 28,502.20 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 -0.29 -0.29 -0.29 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.19 0.19 0.19 -- Year Ending Mar-17 11 -2.28 -0.96 -4.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 -1.22 -0.12 -2.50 -0.71 Year Ending Mar-19 8 -0.07 1.10 -2.20 1.10