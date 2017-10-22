Edition:
Housing and Development Bank SAE (HDBK.CA)

HDBK.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

49.70EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-1.46 (-2.85%)
Prev Close
£51.16
Open
£50.50
Day's High
£50.50
Day's Low
£49.65
Volume
64,621
Avg. Vol
73,739
52-wk High
£59.40
52-wk Low
£16.81

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 3 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 3,526.00 3,856.00 3,196.00 2,172.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2 3,909.00 4,091.00 3,727.00 2,299.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 9.51 11.40 7.61 5.69
Year Ending Dec-18 2 10.36 11.20 9.53 6.02

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 879.50 663.00 216.50 24.62
Quarter Ending Mar-17 700.50 994.89 294.39 42.03
Quarter Ending Dec-16 734.00 774.98 40.98 5.58
Quarter Ending Sep-16 656.00 825.68 169.68 25.87
Quarter Ending Jun-16 481.00 614.93 133.93 27.84

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,526.00 3,526.00 3,526.00 3,526.00 2,172.00
Year Ending Dec-18 3,909.00 3,909.00 3,909.00 3,909.00 2,299.67

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Housing and Development Bank SAE News