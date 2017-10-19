Edition:
Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL.NS)

HDIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

54.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.35 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
Rs54.65
Open
Rs55.00
Day's High
Rs55.35
Day's Low
Rs53.70
Volume
2,015,944
Avg. Vol
16,346,401
52-wk High
Rs101.80
52-wk Low
Rs47.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 12,388.20 12,388.20 12,388.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 13,979.60 15,571.00 12,388.20 30,781.70
Year Ending Mar-19 2 14,817.30 16,927.00 12,707.60 27,446.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 3.66 3.66 3.66 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 6.78 8.20 5.36 26.37
Year Ending Mar-19 2 8.12 9.20 7.05 24.92

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 4,901.58 3,166.40 1,735.18 35.40
Quarter Ending Mar-15 2,944.71 1,536.00 1,408.71 47.84
Quarter Ending Dec-14 2,798.51 3,594.80 796.29 28.45
Quarter Ending Sep-14 2,974.32 2,595.50 378.82 12.74
Quarter Ending Jun-14 2,818.85 2,452.20 366.65 13.01
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 2.00 0.71 1.29 64.50
Quarter Ending Dec-14 1.70 1.76 0.06 3.53
Quarter Ending Sep-14 1.29 1.38 0.09 6.98
Quarter Ending Jun-14 1.18 1.35 0.17 13.92
Quarter Ending Mar-14 0.50 2.71 2.21 442.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 12,388.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 13,979.60 13,979.60 13,979.60 13,979.60 30,781.70
Year Ending Mar-19 14,817.30 14,817.30 14,817.30 14,817.30 27,446.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3.66 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6.78 6.78 6.78 6.78 26.37
Year Ending Mar-19 8.12 8.12 8.12 8.12 24.92

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

