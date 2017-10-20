Heineken NV (HEIN.AS)
HEIN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
86.22EUR
20 Oct 2017
86.22EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€86.22
€86.22
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
629,811
629,811
52-wk High
€89.71
€89.71
52-wk Low
€67.47
€67.47
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|8
|8
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|9
|7
|8
|(3) HOLD
|13
|13
|13
|12
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.23
|2.23
|2.30
|2.27
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|5,486.00
|5,486.00
|5,486.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|27
|21,918.60
|22,691.00
|21,072.00
|21,195.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|27
|23,125.30
|24,228.00
|21,992.00
|22,007.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|30
|3.87
|4.16
|3.46
|4.03
|Year Ending Dec-18
|30
|4.25
|4.45
|3.93
|4.38
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|8.38
|9.80
|7.00
|6.33
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|4,641.00
|4,645.00
|4.00
|0.09
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|4,946.00
|4,767.00
|179.00
|3.62
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|3,539.38
|3,591.00
|51.62
|1.46
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5,486.00
|5,486.00
|5,486.00
|5,486.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21,918.60
|21,928.40
|21,960.40
|21,971.10
|21,195.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23,125.30
|23,139.60
|23,221.20
|23,298.70
|22,007.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.87
|3.89
|3.89
|3.90
|4.03
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4.25
|4.24
|4.26
|4.28
|4.38
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|1
|9
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|2
|1
|9
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|2
|8
- Heineken to sell mothballed plant in Russia's Kaliningrad
- BRIEF-Heineken prices 800 million euros of notes
- UPDATE 2-Telecom stocks rally in quiet European markets on M&A talk
- BRIEF-FEMSA announces the completion of the offering of shares in Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V.