Heineken NV (HEIN.AS)

HEIN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

86.22EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€86.22
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
629,811
52-wk High
€89.71
52-wk Low
€67.47

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 8 8 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 9 7 8
(3) HOLD 13 13 13 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.23 2.23 2.30 2.27

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 5,486.00 5,486.00 5,486.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 27 21,918.60 22,691.00 21,072.00 21,195.90
Year Ending Dec-18 27 23,125.30 24,228.00 21,992.00 22,007.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 30 3.87 4.16 3.46 4.03
Year Ending Dec-18 30 4.25 4.45 3.93 4.38
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 8.38 9.80 7.00 6.33

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 4,641.00 4,645.00 4.00 0.09
Quarter Ending Jun-11 4,946.00 4,767.00 179.00 3.62
Quarter Ending Mar-11 3,539.38 3,591.00 51.62 1.46

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5,486.00 5,486.00 5,486.00 5,486.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 21,918.60 21,928.40 21,960.40 21,971.10 21,195.90
Year Ending Dec-18 23,125.30 23,139.60 23,221.20 23,298.70 22,007.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.87 3.89 3.89 3.90 4.03
Year Ending Dec-18 4.25 4.24 4.26 4.28 4.38

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 1 9
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 1 9
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 4 7
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 2 8

Earnings vs. Estimates

