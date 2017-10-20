Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 583.92 587.00 577.00 552.92 Year Ending Dec-18 5 604.34 616.00 596.00 577.85 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 72.04 72.50 71.20 67.47 Year Ending Dec-18 5 76.02 78.30 74.60 69.80