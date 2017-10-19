Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HIMD.NS)
HIMD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
159.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.70 (-2.26%)
Rs-3.70 (-2.26%)
Prev Close
Rs163.55
Open
Rs163.50
Day's High
Rs163.85
Day's Low
Rs158.30
Volume
464,915
Avg. Vol
1,772,314
52-wk High
Rs174.80
52-wk Low
Rs32.65
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|18,910.00
|18,910.00
|18,910.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|21,560.00
|21,560.00
|21,560.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18,910.00
|18,910.00
|18,910.00
|18,910.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|21,560.00
|21,560.00
|21,560.00
|21,560.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0