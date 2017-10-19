Edition:
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HIMD.NS)

HIMD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

159.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.70 (-2.26%)
Prev Close
Rs163.55
Open
Rs163.50
Day's High
Rs163.85
Day's Low
Rs158.30
Volume
464,915
Avg. Vol
1,772,314
52-wk High
Rs174.80
52-wk Low
Rs32.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 1 18,910.00 18,910.00 18,910.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 21,560.00 21,560.00 21,560.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 1 5.00 5.00 5.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 6.00 6.00 6.00 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 18,910.00 18,910.00 18,910.00 18,910.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 21,560.00 21,560.00 21,560.00 21,560.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 6.00 6.00 6.00 6.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd News

